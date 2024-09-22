Customs, Central GST officials distribute relief material to flood victims in Vijayawada

Officials of the Customs Preventive Commissionerate of Vijayawada and the Central GST Commissionerate of Guntur distributed relief material to the flood victims on Sunday.

The Customs and the Central GST officers organised a ‘Box of Kindness’ programme to assist the flood-affected people from September 12 to 19 in all their offices across the State, which includes relief kits worth ₹12 lakh for about 1,400 flood victims.

Commissioner of Central GST Guntur and Vijayawada Customs, Sadhu Narasimha Reddy, flagged off the vehicles containing the relief kits at the Customs Office in Auto Nagar, Vijayawada on Sunday. “The kits containing blankets, sarees, mosquito nets, mosquito coils, bath and dish washing soaps, tooth pastes, brushes, floor cleaners, and towels were distributed in YSR Colony, Kandrika, Vambay Colony and Rajiv Nagar areas,” he said.

Additional Commissioner Prasanth Kakarla, Joint Commissioner, B. Lakshmi Narayana, Assistant Commissioners B. Ravi Kumar, Nagaraju, Seetarama Raju, Nageswar Rao and officers from Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and other Customs offices participated.

