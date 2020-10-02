Custodial death: departmental probe ordered

VIJAYAWADA

02 October 2020 22:20 IST

Deceased person was an 11th accused in liquor smuggling racket

The State government has ordered a departmental inquiry into the custodial death of a suspect, D. Ajay (30), in Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) police station in the city.

Ajay, who was an eleventh accused in liquor smuggling racket, was brought to the station by the SEB personnel on Thursday. He allegedly collapsed during questioning and died in a private hospital later.

According to sources, the SEB personnel busted an inter-State liquor smuggling racket last month. They seized about 2,000 liquor bottles from an APSRTC cargo vehicle and registered a case.

During investigation, it was revealed that a gang was transporting Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) from Telangana and supplying the same to some belt shop owners and retailers in AP.

Two RTC employees, who allegedly colluded with the smugglers, were carrying the liquor stocks from the neighbouring State in the cargo vehicle and were unloading the stocks at different points in Krishna, West Godavari and other districts.

Police identified twelve accused in the racket and Ajay, a private driver, was booked for allegedly receiving and distributing the stocks, said SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijlal.

“SEB Director P.H.D. Ramakrishna, who is also the Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of Police will conduct departmental inquiry into the custodial death. Based on the report, action will be taken against the police, if found guilty,” Mr. Brijlal told The Hindu on Friday.

Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu said the Krishnalanka police, who registered the custodial death case (under Sec. 176 CrPc), would investigate who and at what time the deceased was brought to the station.

Body handed over to family

Police handed over the body to the family members after post-mortem examination on Friday. Tight security was made at the Government General Hospital (GGH) and at the residence of the victim, at Krishnalanka, in the city.

Meanwhile, Sub-Collector H.M. Dhyan Chand conducted inquest and will submit a report on the custodial death.