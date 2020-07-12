Curve of daily, overall positivity rates steepening in State

The State, which has been witnessing a rapid growth in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, is also registering an increased daily and overall positivity rates.

The percentage of positive cases detected from among the samples tested in a given period of time is considered as the positivity rate.

The State, which has been at the forefront in testing, saw a daily positivity rate of not more than 1.4% between March 12 and May 31, during which period 3,571 cases had been detected out of 3.72 lakh samples tested.

In the month of June, the cases had risen exponentially, and the positivity rate of 5.17 lakh samples tested increased to 2.12%. A total of 11,024 positive cases were reported in that month.

In the first 12 days of July, 14,573 positive cases were reported on testing 2.63 lakh samples, and the positivity rate further increased to 5.27%. For every 100 persons tested, at least five were found to have been infected in July.

In the last 24 hours, the highest single-day positivity rate of 10.97% was registered with 1,933 out of 17,624 samples tested turning positive.

A similar trend was witnessed after the State’s testing figure crossed the 10-lakh mark on July 5.

On July 9, the positivity rate was 9.21%, the second highest single-day positivity rate. The third was 8.81% on July 11.

Pending samples

On the other hand, the government has many pending samples. The testing is prioritised based on the condition of the person from whom the sample has been collected.

The overall positivity rate so far is 2.53% with 29,168 out of a total 11,53,849 samples tested turning positive.