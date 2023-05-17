May 17, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Curtains came down on the week-long folk festival of Tirupati at the Thathayagunta Gangamma temple in the wee hours of Wednesday, with tens of thousands of devotees converging for the ‘Viswaroopa Darshanam’.

The temple was recently consecrated per the Vedic norms and amidst traditional ceremonies. Still, it did not cast a shadow on the conduct of rituals such as donning the various guises, sacrificing animals, carrying a bamboo-hut-like ‘Sapparalu’ on the shoulder, etc.

As is the age-old practice, the ‘Chempa Narukudu’ ritual observed past midnight on Tuesday and before dawn on Wednesday brought the festival to a grand close.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prayers were offered to the huge clay idol installed in front of the temple. Folklore has it that the all-ferocious Goddess would decimate anything that stood before her by focusing her vision.

It is hence a practice for the priests to keep the eyeballs wide open and apart, akin to squinted eyes. The idol is then demolished into small pieces. As is the practice, the devotees gather the pieces and place them in their ‘Puja room’, while it is also believed that consuming the clay by mixing it in water would rid them of ailments.

The temple authorities announced that an estimated five lakh devotees visited the shrine during the festival and offered prayers.