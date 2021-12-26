Andhra Pradesh

Curtains down on one of ‘Asia’s largest screens’

Show ends: In the wake of the government’s regulations, the management of V Epiq at Sullurpeta has decided to close down business.  

It is curtains down on V Epiq theatre, touted to be the world’s third largest screen, in Sullurpeta, 96 km from here, much to the disappointment of movie-goers ahead of New Year.

A joint venture of V-Celluloid and UV Creations, the exhibitor with three screens found the going tough in the wake of the alleged stringent regulations put in place by the Andhra Pradesh government through G.O. No. 35.

“The multiplex close to the Chennai-Kolkata highway coming under the panchayat limits is unable to recover even maintenance costs and hence the decision to close it down,” according to its manager Raja Reddy. The promoters had reportedly pumped in over ₹40 crore for the facility equipped with SLS sound system and 4K laser projector. Nani-starrer Shyam Singha Roy was being screened there when the decision was taken.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2021 7:27:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/curtains-down-on-one-of-asias-largest-screens/article38040518.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY