Curtains down on one of ‘Asia’s largest screens’

It is curtains down on V Epiq theatre, touted to be the world’s third largest screen, in Sullurpeta, 96 km from here, much to the disappointment of movie-goers ahead of New Year.

A joint venture of V-Celluloid and UV Creations, the exhibitor with three screens found the going tough in the wake of the alleged stringent regulations put in place by the Andhra Pradesh government through G.O. No. 35.

“The multiplex close to the Chennai-Kolkata highway coming under the panchayat limits is unable to recover even maintenance costs and hence the decision to close it down,” according to its manager Raja Reddy. The promoters had reportedly pumped in over ₹40 crore for the facility equipped with SLS sound system and 4K laser projector. Nani-starrer Shyam Singha Roy was being screened there when the decision was taken.