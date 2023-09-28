ADVERTISEMENT

Curtains down on Ganesh Chavithi festival in Andhra Pradesh

September 28, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

Ganesh Idols being immersed in Krishna river downstream of Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Marking the end of the Ganesh Chavithi festival, a large number of idols were immersed at sea in full adherence to rituals on the auspicious ‘Ananda Chaturdasi’ on Thursday.

Kothapatnam beach was a beehive of activity as a large number of devotees brought idols of various sizes in tractors, trollies and trunks amid fanfare till late into the night.

A large number of police personnel, equipped with life jackets, ensured that the Ganesh nimajjanam was peaceful and safe along beaches, including those in the coastal villages of Madanuru, Pakala and Peddaganjam. Police also diverted vehicles to avoid traffic jams en route. Services of fishermen were also utilised to ensure that there was no untoward incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After partaking in the community feast, women offered ‘harati’ to Lord Lambodara with prayers seeking health, wealth and prosperity. The devotees played holi and burst crackers when big idols of Lord Vinayaka were mounted on to vehicles. Both young and old alike danced to drum beats.

Slogans hailing the elephant-headed god rented the air as the vehicles proceeded through lanes and bylanes for immersion in different water bodies. They wished that Lord Vinayaka returns for the celebrations next year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US