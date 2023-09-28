Curtains down on Ganesh Chavithi festival in Andhra Pradesh

September 28, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - ONGOLE

Marking the end of the Ganesh Chavithi festival, a large number of idols were immersed at sea in full adherence to rituals on the auspicious ‘Ananda Chaturdasi’ on Thursday.

Kothapatnam beach was a beehive of activity as a large number of devotees brought idols of various sizes in tractors, trollies and trunks amid fanfare till late into the night.

A large number of police personnel, equipped with life jackets, ensured that the Ganesh nimajjanam was peaceful and safe along beaches, including those in the coastal villages of Madanuru, Pakala and Peddaganjam. Police also diverted vehicles to avoid traffic jams en route. Services of fishermen were also utilised to ensure that there was no untoward incident.

After partaking in the community feast, women offered ‘harati’ to Lord Lambodara with prayers seeking health, wealth and prosperity. The devotees played holi and burst crackers when big idols of Lord Vinayaka were mounted on to vehicles. Both young and old alike danced to drum beats.

Slogans hailing the elephant-headed god rented the air as the vehicles proceeded through lanes and bylanes for immersion in different water bodies. They wished that Lord Vinayaka returns for the celebrations next year.