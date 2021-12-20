Curse of Bhuvaneswari will fall on Naidu, says Kodali

‘TDP chief dragged her name into controversy to gain sympathy’

Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) on Monday created a flutter when he said that Nara Bhuvaneswari’s curse would definitely fall on her husband and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who “intentionally made politics by using her name” and blamed the government. He said that Naidu would lose his Opposition leader status too in the coming elections.

He told the media here that Mr. Naidu dragged her name into the controversy and tried to get sympathy.

On paddy procurement, the Minister said that the government would purchase till the last grain of paddy was exhausted through RBKs without any hassle to farmers. He said payments would be made within 21 days of procurement. Andhra Pradesh government had been purchasing the produce directly from farmers despite difficulties, while even Centre and neighbouring States were backing off, he said.

The Minister hailed the Electoral Reforms Bill passed in Parliament and said it would reduce the number of fake votes.

With regard to banks offering loans to the government, he said that all the loans were being given after a thorough examination of the financial situation and investments, but not just by looking at the faces of Chandrababu Naidu or the Chief Minister.