Curriculum revised after consulting experts, says AICTE Chairman

All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) revised the technical and higher education curriculum by involving experts from academia and industry, particularly in new areas like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Block Chain, Robotics, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality said AICTE Chairman Anil D Sahasrabudhe here on Monday.

He was delivering the inaugural address, online, for a Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on ‘Cloud Technologies’ jointly organised by AICTE Training and Learning Academy (ATAL) and GITAM Deemed to be University’s Computer Science Engineering Department.

He said that AICTE has also been actively pursuing national initiative for technical teachers training. He informed that the newly-established Indian Knowledge System (IKS) division will work on creating awareness and carrying out research on rich heritage of India and its traditions. He said that the AICTE is planning to organise Toy Hackthon to encourage Indian innovators.

AICTE Vice-Chairman M.P. Poonia said that AICTE Training And Learning (ATAL) Academy has been implementing the Faculty Development Programme (FDP) in the nine key emerging areas.

He said that AICTE initiated online internship portal for the benefit of Indian students with the help of public and private participation.

He hoped that the Indian industry will also join hands with the AICTE to offer internships to train better human resources.

Cyient Executive Chairman B.V. Mohan Reddy observed that the present pandemic has brought several challenges to teaching community. He suggested that every teacher must be equipped with new technologies to attract students for better delivery of subject.

GITAM Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor K. Sivaramakrishna spoke.