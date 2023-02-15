ADVERTISEMENT

Curriculum overhaul to make students industry-ready, says Skill Development wing official

February 15, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Secretary, Department of Skill Development and Information Technology, Saurabh Gaur on Wednesday said the curriculum for Polytechnic Diploma course was being revamped to make the students industry-ready.

Addressing a workshop on “New Curriculum in Polytechnic Teaching”, jointly organised by the Department of Technical Education and State Technical Education and Training Council, Mr. Gaur said the government was on an ambitious mission to overhaul the education system and to enable students passing out of the educational institutions in the State find jobs immediately. He said the idea was to bridge the industry-academia gap.

Director, Technical Education, Ch. Nagarani said the fact that many students were unable to find jobs even after getting high marks was a matter of concern. She said the workshop was part of efforts to identify the causes for the prevailing situation and find solutions.

She said the suggestion to increase the marks for practicals from 40% to 50% was valid, and said valuable inputs from industry representatives were being incorporated in the new curriculum. Besides, a close study of the syllabus pattern being followed by other States, imparting training on teachers as per the new curriculum and ensuring timely distribution of textbooks to students were other thrust areas.

Director of Training and Employment Department Lavanya said there was no dearth of job opportunities in the market, as industries were looking for manpower. “It’s only that the students should update their skills and knowledge,” she said.

Representatives of industry, heads of the departments of various engineering colleges and principals and teachers of polytechnic colleges took part in the discussions.

Representatives of various firms, including assistant general manager of Mega Engineering Nasser Vali, Tata Motors head Rajendra Prasad, Efftronics Executive Manager Bhavani Shankar, Tech Mahindra head Kiran and a host of others were present.

