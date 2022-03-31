Current booking of ‘Arjitha Sevas’ in Tirumala from today

TTD allows devotees for Angapradakshinam from March 31st

A view of the ‘Maha Gopuram’ of the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tiurmala.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has resolved to issue arjitha seva tickets under current booking from March 31st.

It is after a two year hiatus that the system which was abruptly scrapped in March 2020 following the outbreak of the pandemic will be resumed.

Devoteee desirous of securing the seva tickets should get their names enrolled at TTD CRO General office the previous day between 11.00 am to 5.00 pm.

The tickets will be provided under the automated randomized lucky dip system for which devotees should enrol their names along with their mobile numbers at TTD s CRO general office.

Devotees allotted withvtje tickets will be intimated by way of SMS following which they shall be asked to remit the cost at the bank counters.

While original Aadhaar card is mandatory for native citizens, NRIs should produce passports at the time of their enrollment.

TTD also said that those allotted with seva tickets cannot take part in the dip for the next six months.

It also made it clear that Kalyanotsava tickets will be provided to the newly wedded couples on production of wedding card, original photo id on first come first serve basis provided they come for darshan within a week of their marriage.

Likewise TTD also resolved to allow devotees for Angapradakshinam from March 31st and said that the regulations that existed during pre-covid times shall apply. About 750 tokens will be issued everyday at TTDs Pilgrim Amenities Complex.