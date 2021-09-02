Current academic calendar revised to reduce school working days in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada

02 September 2021

A circular issued by the Department of School Education said 15% syllabus had been reduced for Classes 3 to 9 and 20% for Class 10

The Andhra Pradesh State Council for Educational and Research Training (SCERT) has revised the academic calendar for 2021-22, reducing the span to 27 weeks, instead of 31 weeks, assuming that April 30, 2022 is the last working day for the academic year 2021-22.

A circular issued by the Director, Department of School Education, Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu, said 15% syllabus had been reduced for Classes 3 to 9 and 20% for Class 10.

This year, the academic calendar has been designed into two levels, for Classes 1 to 5 and Classes 6 to 10 with two parts in each, administrative and academic aspects.

The schools were reopened on this August 16 for the academic year 2021-22 and classes are being conducted in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) communicated by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department and general instructions issued by the government from time to time.