Currency racket busted in Guntur district

GUNTUR

27 December 2021 00:47 IST

Fake notes of ₹45 lakh face value, colour printers seized

The Guntur Urban Police have busted a currency racket operating from Palnadu area and seized fake notes with a face value of ₹45 lakh. The accused have been using a set of computer printers to make the fake currency. They have been circulating the notes with the help of a team.

Superintendent of Police K. Arif Hafeez said that seven persons had been arrested. The investigation trail began after a cashier working at a liquor outlet complained that he had received three fake currency notes of ₹200 at Perecherla village in Medikonduru.

Basing on the complaint, a police team headed by DSP, South, Y. Jessy Prasanthi began the investigation. CI of Medikonduru K. Maruthi Krishna arrested Jetty Kishore, Panthagani Purnachandra Rao, and Devalla Srinivas. On further inquiry, the police stumbled on a gang, including Uduthuri Venkata Narayana Reddy, 35, Jangam Srinivasa Rao, 44, and Sk. Jani Bhasha, 25.

“The modus operandi of the accused involves making counterfeit notes using a computer and a printer. The accused trade in notes after identifying gullible people,” the SP said.

The police also seized a colour printer, Excel bond papers, paper cutters and colour cartridges from the accused.