‘Currency crisis’: TTD wants RBI chest in Tirupati

Facing ‘currency crisis’—be it in the form of foreign bills or Indian coins—very often, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is contemplating to request the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to shift its chest from Chittoor to Tirupati for administrative and logistical convenience.

The TTD has been finding it hard to dispose of the loose tenders donated by devotees for quite some time, with heaps of coin bags occupying almost the entire chest.

Banks evince interest

After several rounds of parleys, the banks have started coming forward to accept the coins and the process started recently.

Of the 85,000 coin bags lying in its coffers, the TTD could clear off almost 70,000, earning a whopping ₹25.82 crore. However, it still has around 15,000 bags containing coins worth ₹4.95 crore.

A lion’s share went to Andhra Bank, generating ₹9.77 crore to the TTD. “Had the process begun on time, the coins lying unused in the TTD coffers could have been made available to small traders, who are the major users of small change,” sources in the TTD said.

Following the meeting held by TTD’s Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy with the bankers recently, the temple trust board authorities apparently felt that having a chest in Tirupati would be of much help to deal with the situation. In this backdrop, the TTD officials are understood to be in the process of requesting the RBI to shift its chest in Chittoor to Tirupati.

“The proposal, if accepted, will make it easy for TTD administration, apart from ensuring logistical convenience for the banks,” the sources added.

Finally, light appears at the end of the tunnel as the TTD officials are now confident of disposing of the remaining coins worth ₹4.95 crore by the end of this month.