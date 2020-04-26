Curious case of Srikalahasti

The denizens of pilgrim town Srikalahasti were enthusiastic when they observed Janata Curfew on March 22, when not a single case was reported there. Within a month, by April 23, it registered 47 COVID-19 positive cases, while the entire Chittoor district tally stood at 73. The first positive case, a youth who returned from London, was reported from here, though he was discharged recently.

The spread of coronavirus in Srikalahasti has baffled the district administration. The impact is such that close to half a dozen government staff, including the police and revenue staff, have been infected. As they are non-locals on COVID-19 duties, the neighbouring mandals, where they reside, were declared as red zones, which included Varadaiahpalem, BN Kandriga, Rompicharla, Nindra, Narayanavanam, Pitchatur and Puttur.

The present rate of positive cases, a majority of them linked to the Tabhligi Jamaat trip, is too much for a municipality with just three kilometres radius. What’s more, it also received political colour with a ruling party leader and opposition leader accused of violating lockdown norms.

‘Social distancing violated’

Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta attributed the alarming situation in Srikalahasti to ‘violation of the social distance norm.’ District Medical and Health Officer M. Penchalaiah said,

"It is very difficult to pinpoint the location of the virus contact. Most government staff that tested COVID-19 positive kept travelling between workstations and residences."

Now under paramilitary cover, the residents only hope for early lifting of the lockdown.