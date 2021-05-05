Curfew will be enforced stringently, says Collector

GUNTUR

05 May 2021 23:07 IST

Police to facilitate queue lines at vegetable markets

Restrictions on movement of people will be in force for 14 days and the partial curfew from 12 noon to 6 a.m. will be enforced strictly, said District Collector Vivek Yadav.

Mr. Yadav, along with Superintendents of Police, Guntur Urban, R.N. Ammireddy and Vishal Gunni, told mediapersons that except for essential services and emergencies, all the activities would have to be stopped from noon.

“People should also follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. Avoid congregating in groups while shopping, wear a mask and keep sanitising your hands. Except for those units handling medical emergencies, labs and hospitals and pharmacy shops, all other activities would have to be stopped after noon,” he said.

Employees of Central and State Governments, judicial offices, local bodies and panchayat raj institutions can attend duties by showing their ID cards. Personnel in health sector, doctors, nurses and para medical staff are also exempted. Those working in banks would be given separate orders.

“People in any form of distress can call up 104, which is a one-stop call centre for any queries relating to testing, home isolation or hospitalisation. It is observed that 90% of the patients are recovering,’’ Mr. Yadav said.

Mr. Ammireddy said the police would be facilitating queue lines at vegetable markets. Mr. Gunni said people should cooperate with the police in enforcing the curfew.