Curfew violators get a novel punishment

Curfew violators were given a novel punishment in Srikakuam on Thursday. The youngsters who were moving around without a valid reason after 12 noon were directed to hold placards and sign boards at Surya Mahal junction, 7 Road junction and other places.

Messages like ‘Please maintain social distance’, ‘Please use masks in public places’, ‘Don’t violate curfew rules’ were written on these boards.

Circle Inspector Ambedkar told the media that the curfew violators would be asked to work along with police to control the spread of COVID-19 in the district headquarters. “The police are working very hard to implement curfew which is aimed at protecting the lives of people. But some are violating intentionally. This kind of punishment is given for the first time violators. Next time, we will book cases against them,” he added.