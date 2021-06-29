Andhra Pradesh

Curfew relaxation in eight districts up to 9 p.m. from July 1 to 7

The State government announced an extension in curfew relaxation from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. from July 1 to 7 in the districts of Anantapur, Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram where COVID-19 positivity rate is less than 5%. Accordingly, curfew in these districts will be from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Shops and other commercial establishments have to be closed between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The curfew relaxation will continue to be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. only in Chittoor, Krishna, Prakasam and East Godavari and West Godavari districts till July 7 owing to the high COVID positivity rate. Curfew will be in force from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in these districts. A decision on easing the restrictions after July 7 would be taken depending on the positivity rate.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 29, 2021 12:16:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/curfew-relaxation-in-eight-districts-up-to-9-pm-from-july-1-to-7/article35028049.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY