Curfew relaxation extended till 6 p.m. from June 21 to 30

VIJAYAWADA

18 June 2021 21:25 IST

The State government has announced a further relaxation in curfew timings from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with effect from June 21 till June 30. The relaxation will thus be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The decision was taken in a high-level review meeting on COVID chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday.

However, the relaxation will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. up to June 30 in East Godavari district owing to high positivity rate.

According to an official release, shops and commercial establishments have to shut down by 5 p.m.

All government offices will function as usual (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) from June 21 owing to the relaxation in curfew from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.