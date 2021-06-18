Andhra Pradesh

Curfew relaxation extended till 6 p.m. from June 21 to 30

The State government has announced a further relaxation in curfew timings from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with effect from June 21 till June 30. The relaxation will thus be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The decision was taken in a high-level review meeting on COVID chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday.

However, the relaxation will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. up to June 30 in East Godavari district owing to high positivity rate.

According to an official release, shops and commercial establishments have to shut down by 5 p.m.

All government offices will function as usual (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) from June 21 owing to the relaxation in curfew from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 18, 2021 9:26:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/curfew-relaxation-extended-till-6-pm-from-june-21-to-30/article34852393.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY