Curfew extended till June 10 in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

31 May 2021 23:18 IST

As part of its efforts to further bring down the number of COVID cases, the State government extended the 12 noon to 6 a.m. curfew till June 10.

People can go out for shopping and other daily chores between 6 a.m. and 12 noon and are advised to keep wearing face masks, maintain physical distance and regularly sanitise their hands.

Advertising

Advertising

Prohibitory orders under Sec.144 of the Indian Penal Code remain round-the-clock.

The decision to extend the curfew had been taken in a review meeting on the containment of COVID chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and attended by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das and other senior officials.

The government had imposed the curfew from May 5 to 18 following the outbreak of the second wave of COVID. It was extended till May 31 and now to June 10 as the COVID scare persisted, though there had been a steady decline in the number of fresh cases over the last week.