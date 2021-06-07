Curfew extended in A.P. till June 20

The State government has extended the curfew by 10 days i.e. from June 10 to 20 and the relaxation will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. from June 11 (at present it is from 6 a.m. to 12 noon).

The working hours of government offices will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (it is from 8 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. till June 10), according to an official release.

Curfew had to be extended to bring down the number of positive cases, which has been on a steady decline but not to a level where the government can heave a sigh of relief. Moreover, the threat of a third wave is lurking, prompting the government not to take any chances with the pandemic.