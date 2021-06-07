Andhra Pradesh

Curfew extended in A.P. till June 20

The State government has extended the curfew by 10 days i.e. from June 10 to 20 and the relaxation will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. from June 11 (at present it is from 6 a.m. to 12 noon).

The working hours of government offices will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (it is from 8 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. till June 10), according to an official release.

Curfew had to be extended to bring down the number of positive cases, which has been on a steady decline but not to a level where the government can heave a sigh of relief. Moreover, the threat of a third wave is lurking, prompting the government not to take any chances with the pandemic.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2021 11:41:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/curfew-extended-in-ap-till-june-20/article34756466.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY