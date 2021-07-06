Curfew eased further in 11 dists. from July 8

Cinemas, restaurants, gyms and function halls allowed to open

Following a decline in COVID-19 cases in the State, the government on Monday decided to further relax curfew timings. The relaxation hours are from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. from July 8, except for East and West Godavari districts.

During a review meeting on COVID-19, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave the green signal for opening cinema theatres, restaurants, gyms and function halls from July 8 in strict compliance with COVID protocols, including 50% seating in cinemas and restaurants and mandating the wearing of masks and using sanitisers. However, all shops and commercial establishments should be closed by 9 p.m.

In East and West Godavari districts, the night curfew will be enforced from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and the restrictions would be in place till the positivity rate drops below five percent.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to complete the establishment of oxygen generation plants in the next two months with full production capacities.

The authorities informed the Chief Minister that 15,000 oxygen contractors were available in the State and explained the work in progress at 134 oxygen generation plants at 97 locations.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to focus on vaccination with priority to teachers after 90% of those aged above 45 years were inoculated. He also wanted the vaccination of government employees to be completed at the earliest.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that there were 35,325 active COVID-19 cases at present and 6,542 patients were being treated in hospitals. They said 5,364 people were being treated in COVID care Centres and 23,419 were under home isolation. The recovery rate improved to 97.47% and the positivity rate fell to 3.66%. The positivity rate was less than 3% in five districts.

So far, 3,670 black fungus cases had been registered, of which 295 persons died and 2,075 were discharged.