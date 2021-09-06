Curbs on Ganesh celebrations to check pandemic: MLA

He criticises BJP for politicising the govt. decision

Criticising the BJP leaders for politicising the government’s decision to curb the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations in public places, Brahmin Corporation chairman and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said the restrictions were imposed as per the directions of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Addressing the media on Sunday, Mr. Vishnu said that the curbs were intended to prevent a possible spread of the COPVID-19 infection, but the BJP was politicising the issue.

He claimed that the government had also suspended events such as the YSR Achievement Awards and Teachers’ Day celebrations owing to the pandemic situation and that Independence Day was celebrated without participation of the public.

The MLA clarified that the restrictions were intended to ensure people’s safety and expressed regret that the BJP was not appreciative of the vaccination drive and other efforts being made by the government to check the pandemic.