Curbs on darshan, no free prasadam at Srisailam

Sevas to be booked online only

Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam will curtail the number of devotees to be allowed into the sanctum sanctorum from Monday in view of the increasing COVID-19 positive cases.

According to a release from the temple, only 1,000 devotees would be allowed per hour, which makes it about 10,000 to 12,000 per day.

The devotees will not be served teertham and prasadam, and the number of persons allowed for Arjitha Seva will be reduced by 50%.

Only ‘laghu darshanam’ will be allowed and none will be allowed to touch the deity or anything inside the sanctum sanctorum.

Devotees have been asked to book their sevas online only.

During the six days of Brahmotsavam also only 10,000 people had attended the rituals per day, said the temple officials.

On Sankranti on Saturday, however, there were thousands of people seen at the temple.