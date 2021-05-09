Curbs in village after it reports 8 COVID-19 deaths

KAKINADA

09 May 2021 22:19 IST

The East Godavari district authorities erected barricades at all the entry points to Gollavilli village in the Konaseema region, in which at least eight persons succumbed to COVID-19 within two weeks. By Sunday, the entry of outsiders has been banned into the village as per the COVID containment strategy.

The district authorities have swung into action following an appeal by the residents to initiate measures to prevent COVID deaths in their village.

Uppalaguptam Tahsildar G. Jhansi told The Hindu that eight people have died in Gollavilli village within a few days. A temporary medical camp has been set up there to conduct COVID-19 tests based on the data of a door-to-door survey.”

The district authorities have attached the Uppalaguptam Primary Health staff to the village to provide medical aid.