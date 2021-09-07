Curbs during festival as per Centre’s guidelines: Minister

GUNTUR

07 September 2021 01:03 IST

‘The BJP is trying to play politics over the issue’

Taking strong exception to the protests staged by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding permission for Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations in public places, Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas said that the restrictions were imposed as per the guidelines issued by the Central government to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

“The BJP is trying to play politics over the issue and instigate communal violence in the State for its vested interests,” the Minister told the media at the Chief Minister’s camp office at Tadepalle on Monday.

He said the State government had put restrictions on mass gatherings and celebrations in public places as part of the preventive measures in view of the pandemic situation.

“Instead of protesting against the State government, the BJP leaders should protest against the guidelines released by the Union Home Ministry and try to revise those guidelines,” said the Minister.

There was a massive outcry against the BJP government for according permission to Kumbh Mela amid the pandemic. “The State government doesn’t want to repeat the same mistake,” he said.

The Endowments Minister also questioned over the silence of the BJP leaders when the previous TDP government demolished 50 Hindu temples in Vijayawada and 30 people died in stampede during the Godavari Pushkaram.