CUO laying thrust on modern research: Vice-Chancellor

The Central University of Odisha (CUO), Koraput, is focused on encouraging modern research and industry-academia tie-ups.

To supplement the talent pool, the university will be hiring over 100 faculty members, according to its Vice-Chancellor I. Ramabrahmam.

In an exclusive interaction with The Hindu, Prof. Ramabrahmam has said that the university has over 30 programmes in the post-graduation, M.Phil and Ph.D courses, and efforts are on to make the courses more relevant to the mainstream industry.

“We are planning some programmes in sustainable development and public policy studies. An executive development programme in MBA for executives working in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and NALCO are bring designed in an effort to inch closer to the industry,” Prof. Ramabrahmam has said.

As a part of its roadmap for the coming years, the university is keen on research in tribal issues in Odisha.

Tribal research

“We are proposing to set up a centre for tribal research with the help of the Government of India and the Government of Odisha. Tribal life, languages, lifestyle, highland agriculture, climate change and medicinal plants in the region will be studied. Lot of research had gone into cultivation of paddy and other crops in Koraput during the days of the Green Revolution. We also plan to revive it,” he says.

Commenting on the university’s ranking among the institutions of importance in the country, Prof. Ramabrahmam says that the CUO will be among top 100 in five years. At present, it figures among the top 200 in India.

To encourage quality of research and number of publications by the faculty members, the university offers attractive monetary incentives, he says.

Besides free Internet, the location and scenic beauty of the university at 1,000 metres above the sea level is an add on, he says.

Prof. Ramabrahmam also hopes that the conducive regulatory environment is expected to contribute to the much-needed expansion of the university at affordable cost.

“One proposal from the Central government to merge the national regulatory bodies such as AICTU, Bar Council, Pharmacy Council, and Council of Architecture will perhaps help universities seeking approvals from different bodies without delay. The decision will save time and financial resources,” Prof. Ramabrahmam says.