Cultural, sports events lined up for ‘Jagananna Swarnotsava Samskrutika Sambaralu’ in Andhra Pradesh

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs R.K. Roja releasing a poster for the ‘Jagananna Swarnotsava Samskrutika Sambaralu’, in Tirupati on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs R.K. Roja on November 13 (Sunday) released a poster for the ‘Jagananna Swarnotsava Samskrutika Sambaralu’, scheduled to be organised in all districts by the Departments of Culture and Sports.

The regional-level events will be organised in all districts, while the winners will take part in the zonal events, scheduled to be held in Tirupati, Guntur, Rajamahendravaram and Visakhapatnam. The grand finale will be organised at Thummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on December 19 and 20.

Participants from Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, Kadapa, Sri Sathya Sai, Anantapur, Nandyal and Kurnool districts, which come under the Tirupati zone, will take part in the events at the Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati on November 19, 20 and 21.

Competitions will be held in traditional dance forms such as Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, Andhra Natyam, folk art forms such as Dappu, Garaga, Thappetagullu, Chekka Bhajana, Pulivesham, Buttabommalu, Kalika Vesham, Urumulu and tribal art forms such as Dhimsa, Kommukoya, Savara and Lambada.

The winners of the zone level will get a cash award of ₹25,000 per team and ₹10,000 in individual category, while the State-level winners will get ₹1 lakh per team and ₹50,000 for individual events. Events will also be organised in cricket, kabaddi and volleyball at the district, zone and State levels.

The winners will get an opportunity to participate in the birthday celebration of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. “Jagananna is an icon for the youth in the State. This is a golden opportunity for the winners to receive prizes from his hand,” said Ms. Roja.

Aspirants for cultural events can register at https://culture.ap.gov.in or send emails to apculturalcompetitions@gmail.com by November 15.

Executive Director and Regional Director (Tourism) Ramana Prasad and District Tourism Officer Rupendranath Reddy, SETVEN Chief Executive Officer Murali Krishna were present on the occasion.