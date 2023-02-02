HamberMenu
Cultural programme, campfire livens up sports meet

February 02, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

After experiencing loads of joy and excitement in a colourful cultural programme that unfolded at the Government Polytechnic College in Vijayawada as part of the 25th State-level Polytechnic Sports Meet, students gathered around a camp fire in the evening.

Dancing around the fire under the big starry night sky, the students relaxed and let their guard down.

Commissioner, Technical Education, C. Nagarani, said the mega event was planned in a manner that the students could experience the right mix of sporting events and entertainment as well.

Technical Education Department Joint Director Padma Rao, secretary of the Board of Technical Education Vijaya Bhaskar, joint secretary Janaki Ramaiah and others were present.

