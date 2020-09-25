Cultural outfits in Vizianagaram mourn SPB

Noted playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, who died of prolonged illness in Chennai on Friday, had a special attachment with Vizianagaram that produced great playback singers such as P. Susheela.

His demise shocked many music lovers and representatives of various cultural organisations.

Gurajada Samskritika Samakhya general secretary Kapuganti Prakash said that Mr. Balasubrahmanyam was a great human being and lover of books.

“He used to visit the house of ‘Mahakavi’ Gurajada and recall the social reformer’s literary contribution to the nation. He used to attend all cultural meets in spite of his busy schedule,” Mr. Prakash said.

Former Minister Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao, Vizianagaram former MLA Meesala Geeta recalled their personal association with the legendary singer.

“SPB will continue to live forever in the hearts of people through his melodious songs,” said Ms. Geeta.

The Gurajada Samskritika Samakhya had presented him an award on November 30, 2017. Earlier, he was presented the Atreya Smaraka Kalapeetham award in the year 2001.

At Ramanarayanam

In his tributes, NCS Charitable Trust founder Narayanam Srinivas said that SPB sang on the occasion of ‘maha harati’ offered to Sri Abhaya Anjaneswamy on the premises of Ramanarayanam temple in Vizianagaram district.

“Thousands of devotees were enthralled. He may not be alive physically, but he continues to be in the hearts of every devotee,” said Mr. Srinivas.