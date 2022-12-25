ADVERTISEMENT

Cultural organisations, writers decry ‘distortion’ of the Ramayana

December 25, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

They urge the Central government to initiate action against persons and associations trying to show Lord Rama in bad light

K Srinivasa Rao

Writer Kovela Santosh Kumar speaking at a programme organised in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Representatives of various cultural organisations and writers on Sunday urged the Central government to take action against the persons and associations who are distorting the Ramayana and showing Lord Rama in bad light.

Addressing the media here, general secretary of Vijaya Bhavana, a cultural organisation, A. Gopala Rao, and president of Sahaja Samskrutika Samstha N.K. Babu said the epic was being shown in bad light by some writers to gain popularity.

They lauded Kovela Santosh Kumar for publishing the book, ‘Ramam Bhaje Shyamalam’, explaining the greatness of the Ramayana.

“Those who had penned books with derogatory remarks against Lord Rama and Goddess Sita were given Kendra Sahitya Academy awards. It is really unfortunate. The government should ban such books,” said Mr. Santosh Kumar.

Along with several writers, Mr. Santosh Kumar visited Rama temples, including Ramateertham and Ramanarayanam, and presented the book to the authorities there.

