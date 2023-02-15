HamberMenu
Cultural organisations demand govt to retain original name of Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram

February 15, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

Various cultural organisations staged a protest in front of Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram here on Wednesday demanding that the State government continue the full name of the auditorium as it is. Now, the nameboard has been changed as Kala Kshetram.

Members of Praja Natya Mandali, Jana Sahiti, Joshua Samskritika Vedika, Jana Chaitanya Vedika, Rangam Samskritika samstha, etc., and social activists took part in the  protest and raised slogans against the State government.

Social activist T. Lakshminarayna said the place had a historical significance. It was unfortunate that the State government removed the name of Tummalapalli, the family that donated the land to support art and culture in the city. Also, noted Telugu poet Kshetrayya was dropped from the name of the auditorium. The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and the State government officials were requested to see that the original was retained, he said. 

Jana  Chaitanya Vedika State president Lakshmana Reddy said that the Tummalapalli family donated land apart from creating a fund for the maintenance of the auditorium. Their efforts and sacrifices to promote and support the art and culture were being ignored. The government should take steps to install their statues in the auditorium as a mark of respect. The history of the place should be respected,  he said.

Natya Mandali State president P. Chandra Naik, Jana Sahiti leaders Divi Kumar, Joshua Chaitanya Vedika state president Narayana and others spoke.

