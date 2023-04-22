ADVERTISEMENT

Cultural festival to unfold on SRM-University-AP campus today

April 22, 2023 04:58 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

SRM University-AP will conduct INFINITUS, a three-day national-level cultural festival that will unfold on the campus from April 22.

A statement on Friday said as part of the event, the Directorate of Student Affairs, SRM University-AP would organise more than 50 competitions in nine different categories and on-ground events like flash mobs across multiple cities.

Director, Student Affairs in the University, Anil Kumar Nigam said the faculty was as excited as students about the grand-scale of the cultural fiesta. The event would start on Saturday, while on Sunday, singer, song writer and performer Armaan Malik would perform live. Lost Stories, the prominent dance music exports in India, Hyderabad-based rock band Akshar, DJ night by DJ Kim and EDM Night by Sunburn were some of the other attractions.

