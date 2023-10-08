Cultural fest to spread awareness on gender parity in Vijayawada

October 08, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

KVSR Siddhartha College of Pharmaceutical Sciences in association with a local NGO SAFE (Step Ahead for Equality) plans to organise a two-day inter-college cultural festival on October 12 and 13. The event will take place at the Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education to promote the theme of ‘Harmony in Humanity — Breaking Stereotypes and Promoting Gender Parity’.

“Through this platform, we want to raise awareness on the key issue of gender equality and the need to amplify voice against discrimination and combat violence,” said Jyotsna Gullapalli, president of SAFE, emphasising the need for educating and inspiring individuals to challenge gender norms and foster a more equitable and violence-free future.

The cultural activities include a skit, a short play with a team of 10 members, a theatrical presentation with a maximum of 15 team members, a smime with expressive gestures by a team not exceeding 5 members, street play — a public theatrical act with a maximum of 10 members and flash mob with a maximum of 20 members.

A personality contest “Mr. & Ms. SAFE” would be conducted and each institution can send five participants. A ‘Clash of Self-Defence’ and ‘Debate Symphony’ are the other events planned as part of the fest.

More details can be made by calling Ms. Jyotsna (9392102171) or cultural coordinator K. Chenchu Lakshmi (7386597870)

