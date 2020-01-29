Cultural fest off to a colourful start

Every individual has some hidden talent and cultural festivals conducted by colleges give students a perfect platform to hone and showcase their skills, according to Director and CEO of Andhra Pradesh Creativity and Cultural Commission Regulla Mallikarjuna Rao.

Addressing the inaugural of Bhavana-2K20, organised by the post-graduation section of Andhra Loyola College, Mr. Rao shared his own experience of how, while studying in a private college, he created a platform for the students interested in cultural activities to showcase their skills. He said these co-curricular activities were imperative for development of a rounded personality.

B.V.S. Kumar, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Child Welfare Committee, Krishna district, said a sense of social commitment should be inculcated in students and exhorted the young learners to contribute their mite for creation of a society where both boys and girls enjoy equal status. Help to the needy at the grassroot level was yet another focus area, he said.

The two-day annual festival comprises competitions in collage-making, mehendi, rangoli, flower arrangement, quiz, best from waste, fruit carving, solo and group singing, mime, fashion show and Mr. and Miss Bhavana.

Colourful patterns

The college ground was speckled with colourful rangoli patterns wherein students depicted themes ranging from communal and religious harmony to the need to protect the environment. There were parallel sessions of competitions in songs, dance and other exciting activities that kept the visitors regaled.

ALC Rector Fr. P. Bala Sowry complimented the staff and student volunteers for conducting a grand event of this magnitude and urged the students to make use of it. Correspondent Fr. G. Sahaya Raju and principal G.M. Victor Emmanuel said an apt theme ‘Cultures for Unity’ reflected in the various activities.

Vice-principal of the PG section Fr. A. Rex Angelo and others were present.