Cultural events, parades, canine shows mark R-Day celebrations in Kurnool

Republic day celebrations were held on a massive scale at the police parade grounds in the city on Sunday. District Collector, G. Veerapandian hoisted the flag, and later accepted salutes from police armed forces.

District Collector, G. Veerapandian explained the development works being undertaken by the government in the district. He said ₹382 crore has been released to 4.84 lakh farmers in the district for the YSR Rythu Bharosa Scheme.

Mr. Veerapandian hoisted the flag, and later accepted salutes from police armed forces.During his speech, he said that 1.29 lakh quintals of seeds were procured by the government for ₹40 crore, to provide them to the farmers. Talking about farm loans, the Collector said, “The goal is to distribute ₹2,749 crore as farm loans in rabi. We have already given out ₹1,045 to 514 farmers.”

On Amma Vodi scheme, he said that ₹572 crore has been deposited in the accounts of mothers of over 3.81 lakh students. Moreover, he added that ₹283 crore is being spent on 1,057 schools across the district as part of Manabadi Nadu-Nedu scheme.

Chittoor

District Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta on Sunday said that concerted efforts were need of the hour to turn Chittoor district into a plastic-free zone, and the spirit of 71st Republic Day celebrations should inspire all sections of people to realize this avowed objective.

The Collector launched the Republic Day celebrations at the Police Parade Grounds here with inspecting guard of honour.

Listing out the government welfare schemes, the Collector said that as part of the Rythu Bharosa, ₹320 crore was distributed to 4.32 lakh beneficiaries. The agriculture sector was also benefited with setting up of 325 Rythu Barosa centres in the district, in addition to six additional godowns.

Later, the Collector distributed assets worth about ₹533 crore to various beneficiaries of the schemes of the DRDA and MEPMA. The R-Day celebrations witnessed cultural programmes, demonstration of yoga techniques, and police parade.

In Tirupati, the tricolour fluttered high on various offices and educational institutions, marking Republic Day.

MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy hoisted the flag at MCT office along with municipal commissioner P.S. Girisha and opened a new video conference hall. SP(Tirupati Urban) Gajarao Bhupal inspected a guard of honour at police parade grounds, where trained dogs displayed their skills.

Anantapur

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu unfurled the national flag, inspected the guard of honour, but it was the cultural shows performed by students from various parts of the district which hogged the limelight.

Service appreciation awards were given to 405 government employees at the Parade Grounds.