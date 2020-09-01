Cultural bonding encompasses the beauty of sharing: official

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 September 2020 23:31 IST

Webinar on ‘Shreshta Bharat’ held

‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’ is a platform to unite States/UT to enrich the exchange of culture, said D. Murali Mohan, Additional Director General, Regional Outreach Bureau(ROB), Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at a national webinar organised jointly by ROB, Vijayawada, and Regional News Unit(RNU), Visakhapatnam, on Tuesday, he said that cultural bonding encompasses the beauty of sharing. Gurudwara president D.S. Anand said that unity in diversity is the essence of our nation and generations of their family were settled in Visakhapatnam for the last 50 years and adapted to the serene beauty of the city and its peace-loving people.

Dhanurbha Dasyam, Research Fellow, Sociology Department of Andhra University, said that ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat,’ the brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrates the unity of the nation.

Regional Outreach Bureau Assistant Director M. Srinivas Mahesh, Field Publicity Officer(FPO), Nellore, Taraka Prasad, and officials of the Information and Broadcasting Department participated in the webinar.