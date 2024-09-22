Culprits behind adulteration of prasadam will not go unpunished, says former MLA

Former MLA Vundavalli Sridevi said on September 22 (Sunday) that the sanctity of Tirumala temple was damaged during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule.

Addressing the media at the TDP office, near Mangalagiri in Guntur district, Ms. Sridevi questioned whether the YSRCP leaders, including former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, believed in the Lord of Seven Hills, who was worshipped by the Hindus around the world, and had respect for the temple rituals and traditions that came as centuries’-old legacy. Those who committed the serious violation would not go unpunished, she asserted.

Ms. Sridevi said the adulteration of the Tirumala prasadamwas inexcusable, and that the protests staged at various places in the country reflected its gravity.

The YSRCP leaders were telling lies that animal fat was not mixed in the ghee used to make the prasadam, notwithstanding the fact that the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) had clearly mentioned in its report that the ghee contained “foreign fat.”