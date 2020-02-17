CUCET to be held in May

Central University of Odisha Vice-Chancellor I. Ramabrahmam called upon the students of the State and nearby regions to explore the opportunity of pursuing education at the central universities by taking the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2020 which will be conducted in the last week of May, 2020.

In a press conference here, Prof. Ramabrahmam said that the Central University of Odisha, Koraput has joined the CUCET consortium this year and offers over 30 programmes and online registrations will be open from March 16 on the official website.

Speaking via video conference during the press conference CUCET chairman Arun K. Pujari said the test will be organised in two phases across the country at over 112 cities

Prof. Ramabrahmam said that several exam centres would be set up in the cities and towns of Andhra Pradesh.

Courses offered

About the courses offered, Prof. Ramabrahmam said that the University offers two UG, 12 PG, eight M.Phil and eight PhD programmes through seven schools.

The courses offered include PG in Odia, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Anthropology, Sociology, Economics, Journalism and Mass Communication, MBA, Applied Statistics and Informatics, UG in Bachelor of Education (2yr), Bachelor of Computer Applications, five-year integrated M.Sc in Mathematics.

The University also offers M.Sc, M.Phil and PhD in Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources programmes besides M.Phil and PhD in Odia, Anthropology, Sociology, Journalism and Mass Communication, Education and Applied Statistics and Informatics, he said.

Efforts are on to introduce more courses in data analytics, artificial intelligence and others and soon Executive MBA for working professionals would be introduced, he said.

The University is signing MoUs with major companies for various programmes. For further details about CUCET aspirants can visit cucetexam.in, he said.