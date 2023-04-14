HamberMenu
CUAP Vice-Chancellor meets President Droupadi Murmu

April 14, 2023 07:21 am | Updated 07:21 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Central University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor S.A. Kori with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday.

Central University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor S.A. Kori with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Central University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor S.A. Kori met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. He updated the President about the progress of the university that was set up in Anantapur as for the promise made in A.P. State Reorganisation Act-2104. The university has more than 500 students from 21 States and work pertaining to a permanent campus is in progress at Janthuluru.

The President appreciated the progress of the university. The ISRO is planning to set up an observatory on the new campus of the university. The DRDO is also planning to set up a Centre of Excellence.

