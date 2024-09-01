CTU vice-chancellor calls for preservation of tribal culture, heritage, and languages

Central Tribal University (CTU) vice-chancellor T.V. Kattimani on Sunday said that concerted efforts should be made to protect and preserve tribal culture, traditions and languages, in association with expert scholars and academics.

A two-day workshop on Indic-Tribology was held in the university campus here on Saturday and Sunday. Mr. Kattimani said that such workshops will enable the university to support researchers who are working on preserving tribal heritage in Andhra Pradesh and other States.

Former Dean of Hyderabad Central University Panchanan Mohanthy said that documentation of tribal languages was crucial. Sucheta Sen Chaudhary of the Central University of Jharkhand, Manjhari Bolera of Tilak Maharastra Vidyapeeth and others were present.

