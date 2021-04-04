CTU launches computer classes for drivers, guards

Tribal University keen on skilling employees across the board

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh has launched a computer training programme for security guards and drivers on its campus as part of ensuring multitasking skills among its staff.

Some of the guards are being given driving lessons while regular drivers are being directed to work in the administrative department. University Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani said that the multitasking skills would enable the staff to meet different challenges and growth in their careers.

The training programme in multitasking would continue for at least six months to help them gain a thorough knowledge in the subjects they are interested in.

“Drivers, security guards and other employees should not retire at the same position they started in. We need to identify their hidden talent and make them earn more and get good opportunities. That is why we have launched this training programme,” Dr. Kattimani told The Hindu. University Administrative Officer N.V.S. Suryanarayana, who is in-charge of the training programme, has to submit a progress report every month to the Vice-Chancellor who would in turn come up with suggestions and changes in the training based on the interest of the employees.

Interestingly, a few security guards have bought an old car to improve their driving skills.

“The new training programme has been exciting for us as it is different from our routine work. We are sure to get good opportunities as the university is going to recruit more personnel in the future,” said Sankar, a security guard. University authorities felt that the multitasking skills would help CTU-AP utilise the skills of its manpower at the optimum level.

The university is expected to recruit around 500 personnel for different posts in the next couple of years with the proposed permanent structures between Gajapathinagaram-Saluru Assembly constituencies of Vizianagaram district. The government has temporarily allocated Andhra University buildings in Vizianagaram to CTU-AP for conducting classes and continuing the administrative work.