Andhra Pradesh: CTU-AP mulling to set up IAS study centre, says V-C

Many students of the varsity are reportedly keen on a career in civil services

Many students of the varsity are reportedly keen on a career in civil services

Central Tribal University-AP Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani on Friday said that rendering public service while pursuing their graduation would improve the chances of cracking the prestigious civil services examination even for students hailing from remote areas.

CTU-AP and Visakhapatnam-based Vynex IAS Academy jointly conducted an awareness programme for students aspiring to crack the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams. Speaking as chief guest, Dr. Kattimani said students irrespective of their branch should read about the Indian freedom struggle, Indian Constitution, and the political and administrative systems of the country in order to improve their chances of getting through the exam.

He said the university was contemplating the establishment of an IAS study centre on the campus as it was learnt that many students were keen on a career in civil services. Vynex executive B. Chandrasekhar spoke on the examination procedure and offered tips to the students on preparing for the exam. University Administrative Officer N.V.S. Suryanarayana said that students can achieve their goal through determination and hard work.

Earlier, the varsity organised an awareness programme for farmers on how to increase their income by adopting better marketing techniques and processing of food.