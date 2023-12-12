CTRI to focus on value-addition, post-harvest methods for turmeric, chilli crops

December 12, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Central Tobacco Research Institute (CTRI-Rajahmundry) Director Maganti Seshu Madhav on Tuesday announced that it has embarked on a new journey in the field of research on post-harvest technologies and value-addition processes for three commercial crops — turmeric, chilli, and castor — and a shrub, ashwagandha.

Its research on tobacco crop will also continue.

Recently, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has designated the CTRI as the National Institute for Research on Commercial Agriculture (ICAR-NIRCA).

Mr. Seshu Madhav told the media that the CTRI would hold its platinum jubilee celebrations here on December 13 (Wednesday). The organisation completed 75 years in 2022.

“Until now, India has been exporting raw chilli and turmeric. We have now focused on value addition to these two crops apart from exploring more robust post-harvest methods,” he said.

Big strides

“The past three decades have been dedicated to improving tobacco yield, which has been tripled compared to the 1980s. The maximum yield of Flue-cured Virginia (FCV) variety is 3,300 kg per hectare while it is 4,710 kg for non-FCV varieties. At present, India ranked fourth in yield and second in the area under tobacco cultivation,” he said.

The estimated total market value, including exports, of tobacco is ₹35,000 crore per annum in the country, and nearly five crore people depend on the production and marketing of the crop. “We are in a key phase of research and identified a few compounds in tobacco that can be recommended for the pharma industry,” Mr. Seshu Madhav revealed.

The Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and ICAR Director General, Himanshu Pathak, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K. Govardhan Reddy, Tobacco Board Executive Director A. Sridhar Babu and other officials will attend the platinum jubilee celebrations.

