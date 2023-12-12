HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CTRI to focus on value-addition, post-harvest methods for turmeric, chilli crops

Organisation headquartered at Rajamahendravaram expands research activities post designation as National Institute for Research on Commercial Agriculture; to celebrate platinum jubilee celebrations on December 13

December 12, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Maganti Seshu Madhav, Director, Central Tobacco Research Institute (CTRI-Rajahmundry).

Maganti Seshu Madhav, Director, Central Tobacco Research Institute (CTRI-Rajahmundry).

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Central Tobacco Research Institute (CTRI-Rajahmundry) Director Maganti Seshu Madhav on Tuesday announced that it has embarked on a new journey in the field of research on post-harvest technologies and value-addition processes for three commercial crops — turmeric, chilli, and castor — and a shrub, ashwagandha. 

Its research on tobacco crop will also continue.

Recently, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has designated the CTRI as the National Institute for Research on Commercial Agriculture (ICAR-NIRCA).

Mr. Seshu Madhav told the media that the CTRI would hold its platinum jubilee celebrations here on December 13 (Wednesday). The organisation completed 75 years in 2022. 

“Until now, India has been exporting raw chilli and turmeric. We have now focused on value addition to these two crops apart from exploring more robust post-harvest methods,” he said. 

Big strides

“The past three decades have been dedicated to improving tobacco yield, which has been tripled compared to the 1980s. The maximum yield of Flue-cured Virginia (FCV) variety is 3,300 kg per hectare while it is 4,710 kg for non-FCV varieties. At present, India ranked fourth in yield and second in the area under tobacco cultivation,” he said. 

The estimated total market value, including exports, of tobacco is ₹35,000 crore per annum in the country, and nearly five crore people depend on the production and marketing of the crop. “We are in a key phase of research and identified a few compounds in tobacco that can be recommended for the pharma industry,” Mr. Seshu Madhav revealed.  

The Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and ICAR Director General, Himanshu Pathak, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K. Govardhan Reddy, Tobacco Board Executive Director A. Sridhar Babu and other officials will attend the platinum jubilee celebrations.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rajahmundry / agricultural research and technology

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.