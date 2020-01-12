CTF seizes 245 rooster fight knives at Pendurthi, minor held

Officials from City Task Force (CTF) took a minor into their custody, who was allegedly found manufacturing and selling knives used for rooster fights, at Gurrampalem area under Pendurthi police station limits, here on Saturday.

The police have seized about 245 knives from his possession.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (CTF) A Trinad Rao, based on credible information, the CTF teams conducted raids over a house at Gurrampalem area, where they have caught the 16-year-old youth manufacturing and selling the knives. The case has been handed over to Pendurthi police. All the knives have been seized.

In another case, CTF officials along with Pendurthi police conducted raids over a house at Gavara Jaggayyapalem under Pendurthi police station limits and arrested 10 persons while they were playing cards by betting huge money, on Friday late night. The police have seized about ₹1.02 lakh from their possession.

Belt shop

The CTF officials raided a house and arrested a person B. Siva Kumar, who was allegedly found selling liquor in loose for his illegal gain without having any valid licence at Gnanapuram area under Kancharapalem police station limits. The police have seized seven 750 ML liquor bottles from his possession. The case has been handed over to Kancharapalem police station.