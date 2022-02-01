CSR funds mobilised for infra in CHCs, PHCs

NELLORE

01 February 2022 07:54 IST

Over 1.75 lakh COVID patients recovered free of cost in Nellore: Collector

SPSR Nellore District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu said on Monday that the district administration moblised corporate social funds(CSR) worth ₹13 crore for improving the medical infrastructure in community health care centres(CHCs) and primary health care centres(PHCs).

Accepting medical equipment worth ₹1 crore donated by Vasantha Lakshmi Charitable Trust and Research Centre in collaboration with CryptoRelief(a community-run fund delivering relief) to CHCs and PHCs in Sarvepalli Assembly constituency, he said over 1.75 lakh COVID patients recovered free of cost in the district. , thanks to the State government's decision to include the viral disease under Aarogyasri scheme.

Sarvepalli MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy spoke.

Trust Chairperson T. Vasantha Lakshmi said the equipment that the Trust donated would go a long way in enabling hospitals in the rural areas in Sarvepalli Assembly segment handle the increasing load of COVID cases. The Trust would be ready to help the community during challenging times, she added.