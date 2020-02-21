CSI seeks govt. land to build office in city

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 February 2020 00:29 IST

Proposal would be examined, says Principal Secretary (IT) Kona Sasidhar

RINL Director (Personnel) K.C. Das on Thursday requested the State Government to allot land to the Computer Society of India (CSI) for building an office in the city.

Mr. Das, who is also the chairman of CSI-Vizag chapter, said that having an office building in the city will help CSI popularise digital technologies effectively.

He submitted a representation to Principal Secretary (IT) Kona Sasidhar at the national conference of CSI here. Mr. Sasidhar said the proposal would be examined, and asked RINL to play an active role in setting up a Centre of Excellence on robotics.

Mr. Das said since edge computing was the need of the hour, he explained the idea behind choosing the topic for the conference EPIC 2020. He also opined how new advancements in IT would bring structured economic changes and how people can leverage the latest technologies.

In his address, CSI chief patron and RINL CMD P.K. Rath said that the growth of the manufacturing sector could be ensured through innovations in quality, cost and customer service with the help of latest advancements in IT. He explained that implementation of Industry 4.0 would make industries smart in leveraging process automation, IoT, robotics and artificial intelligence.

CSI-Vizag chapter vice-chairman K.K. Ghosh and secretary B.G. Reddy were present.