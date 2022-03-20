CS worships at Tirumala

TIRUPATI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, along with his family members, offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on Sunday.

The temple priests showered vedic hymns on him. TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy presented the Chief Secretary ‘Theertha Prasadam’, a portrait of the Lord, a coffee table book on the TTD and agarbattis made by the TTD’s Goshala.